Orthodoxy & Evangelism: Educational Event and Book Launch – October 2

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

In-Person & Online Event

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary is hitting the road and heading to Cleveland this fall. On Saturday, October 2, 2021, we’re hosting the special educational event, Orthodoxy & Evangelism, at St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral.

The event will feature the launch of the new book, The Evangelical Theology of the Eastern Orthodox Church (SVS Press), and a talk by the book’s author, Dr. Bradley Nassif. The day will also feature two other keynotes, by Very Rev. Dr. Chad Hatfield and Very Rev. Dr. Eric Tosi, and a Q&A panel discussion with all three speakers on Orthodox Christian missiology and evangelism.

Orthodoxy & Evangelism is free to attend in person OR online, and begins at 10 a.m. EDT. Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees.

Orthodoxy & Evangelism will support the education of seminarians at St. Vladimir’s. As you register, consider offering a gift and help raise $30 thousand to go toward forming priests, missionaries, teachers, and other servants for the Church. More information is included on the donation form.

The Orthodoxy & Evangelism event is being held in partnership with St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral (Cleveland, OH), St. Luke the Evangelist Antiochian Orthodox Church (Bainbridge, OH), and St. Innocent Orthodox Church (Olmsted Falls, OH).

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

Dr. Bradley Nassif, professor of biblical and theological studies at North Park University in Chicago, is an Orthodox Christian scholar known especially for his ecumenical involvement and active role in Orthodox evangelism. Raised in the Orthodox Church as a Lebanese-American, Dr. Nassif also spent some time worshipping in the Evangelical tradition in his youth. His experience in both realms has made him a pioneer in Orthodox-Evangelical relations. His life experience, combined with his knowledge of Orthodox faith and history, places him in a unique position from which to articulate the Orthodox faith to a diverse audience.

Very Rev. Dr. Chad Hatfield is president of St. Vladimir’s Seminary. An exceptional lecturer and professor of pastoral theology, Fr. Chad has served in the mission field in South Africa, Alaska, and Guatemala as well as in parish ministry in the United States. His experience in various pastoral, teaching, and administrative roles, spread over more than forty years of ordained ministry, are now blended into his ministry of seminarian formation at St. Vladimir’s.

Very Rev. Dr. Eric Tosi is assistant professor of pastoral theology at St. Vladimir’s Seminary, chairman of the Commission on Missions and Evangelism for the Diocese of New York and New Jersey (Orthodox Church in America), and rector of St. Gregory the Theologian Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. Father Eric possesses a wealth of diverse experiences and knowledge as a priest and educator. In addition to his current ministries, he was secretary of the OCA, longtime chairman of the OCA’s Department of Evangelization, a mission priest in Billings, MT, and parish priest in Las Vegas, NV. Father Eric also served as a captain in the U.S. Army and held other positions in the business world.