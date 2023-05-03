Orthodoxy in Action Call – April 30 2023: Orthodox Volunteer Corps and Christmas Monastery School

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Part 1: Presentation by Kyra Limberakis (COO) and Michael Sider-Rose (CEO) of Orthodox Volunteer Corps (OVC). A new agency of the Assembly of Bishops, OVC is developing and equipping the next generation of Orthodox young adults through front-line service, intensive training, formation in community, and immersion in the Church. Hear stories about the first cohort, plans for expansion, and how you can get involved.

Website: https://orthodoxvolunteercorps.org/

email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Part 2: Meet Mother Elizabeth (Klipa-Bacha) of Christmas Monastery School and New Tikhvin Skete of the Holy Mother of God and find out what’s happening in Palm Coast, Florida. Sign-ups are available to connect and engage with the growing of a hometown and virtual global-influencing Orthodox Christian Monastery and School. Mother Elizabeth is an Orthodox Christian Nun, a multi-state Licensed Nurse, Lifetime Missionary, and a Professional Volunteer trainer and Supervisor.

https://newtikhvinsketeoftheholymotherofgod.org/

email: [email protected]