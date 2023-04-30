[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Orthodoxy in Action Call: Victor Ghauri - Orthodox Church in Pakistan - Orthodox Christian Laity
Orthodoxy in Action Call: Victor Ghauri – Orthodox Church in Pakistan

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

The Orthodoxy in Action Call held on March 26, 2023, featuring a presentation and Q&A by Victor  Ghauri, one of the founders of the Orthodox Church in Pakistan. Victor presents his enthusiasm and progress in producing a Gospel book for the Orthodox Church in Pakistan.

