[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Orthodoxy Now Digital Magazine - Orthodox Christian Laity
Orthodox Christian Laity

Orthodoxy Now Digital Magazine

0
By on Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

Source: Orthodox Christian Network

Dear faithful,

I am pleased to share the summer issue of the Orthodoxy Now Digital Magazine.

This issue contains timely articles and information offering food for the soul as we enlighten readers about the Feast of Pentecost, the Strength in the Weakness of the Saints, the Black American Orthodox Experience, Missions in America, and much more.

God bless you and thank you for your support of the Orthodox Christian Network offering our faith to the world, any time, any day, and anywhere. Enjoy!

John Ioannou, Esq.
Board Member and Orthodoxy Now Magazine Advisor

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.