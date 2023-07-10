Source: Orthodox Christian Network

Dear faithful,

I am pleased to share the summer issue of the Orthodoxy Now Digital Magazine.

This issue contains timely articles and information offering food for the soul as we enlighten readers about the Feast of Pentecost, the Strength in the Weakness of the Saints, the Black American Orthodox Experience, Missions in America, and much more.

God bless you and thank you for your support of the Orthodox Christian Network offering our faith to the world, any time, any day, and anywhere. Enjoy!

John Ioannou, Esq.

Board Member and Orthodoxy Now Magazine Advisor