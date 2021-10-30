THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN UNITY IN AMERICA IS NOW!

OrthoTalks for All Middle/Jr. High School Students & Parents: Dealing with Difficult People

Source: Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco

Join Father Gary Kyriacou, Metropolis Pastor of Youth and Young Adult Ministries, and members of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco Family Wellness team for an in-depth discussion on ZOOM! The gathering will focus on the Orthodox Christian response to bullying and how to deal with someone that is mean.
This series will aid the student’s social development by reinforcing the teachings of our Lord and our Orthodox Christian Church. All High School, Jr. High and Middle School Students are encouraged to attend.
Join the discussion to gain tools and ways to understand our human brokenness. We will take a look at ourselves too, and do a little self-awareness.

DATES

SESSION ONE: Tuesday, November 16 • 6:30 p.m. (PST)

and

SESSION TWO: Tuesday, November 30 • 6:30 p.m. (PST)

For more information, please contact program facilitator
Rev. Father Gary Kyriacou Metropolis Pastor of Youth and
Young Adult Ministries ([email protected])

