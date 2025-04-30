Over 200 Entered the Church this Pascha in Hatfield, UK

Source: Orthodox Christian Network

Orthodox Evangelism with Fr. Nephon Tsimalis

This past month, something remarkable happened in Hatfield, England: nearly 200 people were received into the Orthodox Church in a single day at the Twelve Apostles Church—one of the largest events of its kind in the country’s history. The moment was the culmination of months of catechism, community-building, and spiritual preparation through the Discover Orthodoxy program, an initiative that continues to draw people from all walks of life into the fullness of the faith. Today, we’re taking a closer look at what made this event so significant—and what it reveals about the growing interest in Orthodoxy across the UK and beyond.

Fr. Nephon Tsimalis is the Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, where he oversees educational and pastoral initiatives, including the Discover Orthodoxy program. He played a leading role in the recent reception of these nearly 200 new faithful into the Church, and joins us today to share insights from this historic event and what it means for the future of Orthodoxy in the UK. Learn more at https://www.thyateira.org.uk