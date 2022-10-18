Patriarch John, Holy Synod Announce Retirements of Metropolitan Joseph, Bishop Basil

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese of North America

​​His Grace Bishop John, chairman of the Temporary Operating Committee for the Oversight of the Archdiocesan Office, along with the committee members, writes:

We greet you in the name of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ.

Today, His Beatitude Patriarch JOHN X of Antioch informed us that he and the Holy Synod of Antioch have accepted and ratified the retirement request of His Eminence Metropolitan JOSEPH, who is now retired with the title “Former Metropolitan.”

At the same meeting of the Holy Synod, the pending retirement request of His Grace Bishop BASIL was also approved.

Please find attached to this email three items in Arabic and English:

the full statement of the Holy Synod of Antioch upon the conclusion of its meeting, ( , ( English ) ( البيان باللغة العربية

These statements will be posted on Antiochian.org and the Archdiocese’s Facebook and Instagram pages shortly.

His Beatitude has not yet appointed a Patriarchal Vicar for the Archdiocese. Therefore, the Temporary Operating Committee will continue to administer the Archdiocesan Office until the Patriarchal Vicar assumes his role at the headquarters. For clergy in those dioceses with no auxiliary bishop (now including the Diocese of Wichita and Mid-America), pastoral concerns should continue to be directed to His Grace Bishop JOHN through the Archdiocesan Office until the Patriarchal Vicar assumes his responsibilities. The clergy will no longer commemorate Metropolitan JOSEPH or Bishop BASIL in the divine services. Rather, they will now commemorate Patriarch JOHN and the auxiliary bishop of their diocese (if they have one).

We thank you for your faithfulness, steadfastness, and love in this time of transition.