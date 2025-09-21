Patriarch John X inspects renovations at Prophet Elias Church

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America
Report and photos from the Patriarchate of Antioch
Damascus, September 21, 2025
His Beatitude Patriarch John X, accompanied by Bishop Arsenius (Dahdal), inspected the progress of the rehabilitation work at the Church of Prophet Elias the Zealot in Dweilaa, Damascus, Syria following the brutal terrorist bombing on June 22 that gave the Orthodox Church 22 new martyrs.
His Beatitude commended the efforts made thus far. He also gave his directives for the house of worship to be restored to its former glory.
Earlier this month, the church baptized 22 babies in the parish’s fellowship hall which is holding worship until renovations are complete.
Since the attack, the Antiochian Archdiocese of North America has been raising money to assist efforts and support the survivors and surviving family members of the terrorist attack. Please consider donating.
