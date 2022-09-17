Patriarch John X Receives Retirement Letter from Metropolitan Joseph

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

No: 90/2022

To our Beloved in the Lord, The Hierarchs, Priests, Deacons, Members of the Board of Trustees, and Spiritual Children of our Holy Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America, I greet you in Christ, lifting up my prayers for your protection.

Further to my previous letters to you at this critical period in the life of the Archdiocese, I would like through the present letter to inform you of the following:

First, we have received from His Eminence, the Most Reverend JOSEPH Zehlaoui , Metropolitan of New York and Archbishop of all North America, his Retirement Letter from his position as Metropolitan of the Archdiocese.

Second, we will duly forward the letter of His Eminence to the Holy Synod to take the necessary actions accordingly.

Third, the immediate effect of the resignation of His Eminence the Metropolitan of the Archdiocese and the circumstances related to it necessitate from us, as patriarch, to take appropriate measures in order to ensure the proper care and administration of the Archdiocese, in preparation for the next phase. We will inform you of these measures in due course.

Fourth, we ask the Lord to give Metropolitan JOSEPH many years of good health, that he “may complete the remaining time of his life in peace and repentance,” in a manner well-pleasing to the Lord, and in His Grace.

Fifth, last but not least, I call upon you again to remain united in prayer, and we are with you in this before the Lord, asking for the wellbeing of the Archdiocese and of each and every one member in it, both clergy and laity. We put our hope in the Lord, and He always does not disappoint those who rely on Him with faith.

With our Apostolic blessings.

Damascus, 17 September 2022.

+ JOHN X

Patriarch of Antioch and all the East