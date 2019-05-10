Source: Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America

Early bird price $2,295 per person

Book early and save.

Early bird price available until June 15, 2019.

$2,295/person double occupancy single supplement $675

Join your fellow Orthodox believers in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of St. Herman of Alaska’s canonization and the 50th Anniversary of the OCA’s autocephaly in 2020. Guaranteed dates are sponsored by the dioceses of the OCA. This will be a special trip for all Orthodox believers. Sign up early and save. Regular price $2,525/person.

Included:

* 7 days/6 nights accommodation

* round trip air to Kodiak from Anchorage

* excursion to Spruce Island

* touring and sight seeing as listed in itinerary

* daily breakfast

Required intra-vacation air segments are Anchorage/Kodiak. Included air prices are based on $350pp. If air is higher at time of booking, traveler to pay difference.

Not Included: tips, optional tours, alcoholic beverages, personal expenses, air tickets to/from Alaska.

Romanian Episcopate sponsored travel dates: Jun 17-23, 2020

CLICK HERE for complete details and to place reservations.