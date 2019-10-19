Source: Orthodox Christian Laity
Houston, Texas is Thinking Globally and Acting Locally on
Pan-Orthodox Unity
SAVE THE DATE: November 2, 2019
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
3511 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Message and Blessing from Archbishop Elpidophoros:
“…we should look at the universe as our parish.”
Speakers: His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver will speak, joined by Kenneth Kidd Focus North America, Fr. Stephen Powley of Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry and Michael Spartalis.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS