PODCAST: Engaging Women in Parish Leadership

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

Although women are not ordained in the Orthodox Church, many of them are hearkening God’s call to serve – as chaplains, scholars, diplomats, mothers, teachers, leaders of parish boards and ministries, and in many other roles. Dr. Patricia Fann Bouteneff, founder of Axia Women, shares in this episode what they are learning about parish support of women across the Eastern and Oriental Orthodox traditions. Recalling the Myrrh Bearing Women, they strive to care for the body of Christ and receive and proclaim the Good News of Christ’s Resurrection.

Learn more about Axia Women at https://www.axiawomen.org/