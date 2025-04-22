Pope Francis: An Orthodox Perspective

Source: Yankee Athonite

Michael Warren Davis

Pope Francis is dead. May God remember him forever in His kingdom!

What will be his legacy? Catholics will be wrestling with this question for many years to come. Their conversations will be held in public; nevertheless, they are private. They’ll be held on their own terms—terms like infallible and indefectable. I no longer accept those terms, which is why I became Orthodox. Yet that means I have no right to discuss what Pope Francis “means” for the Catholic Church. Those conversations must be kept in the family.

I would, however, like to say a few words about Francis from an Orthodox perspective. . .

