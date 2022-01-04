Prayer for the Unborn – Sunday, January 16 by Serbian Bishop Irinej

Source: ZOE for Life!

Please join ZOE for Life!®and St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral for a Prayer Service as we Pray for the Unborn, on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at 6:00 pm, 6306 Broadview Road, Parma, OH 44134. We are deeply honored to be led in prayer by His Grace, IRINEJ of the Serbian Orthodox Church, and Fr. Dragoslav Kosic. Bishop Irinej will offer his comments at 6:45, followed by a live question and answer period.

Registration is free, but required to receive a Zoom link if you are unable to join us in person. Pleaser register before January 14: https://forms.gle/f3HVhEXrj9j4pF3w6.