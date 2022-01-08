“Preserve the Fullness of Thy Church”: Fighting Fundamentalism, Defending Dialogue And Reclaiming Catholicity (January 14) 0 By Webmaster on January 8, 2022 Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories Source: Orthodox Theological Society in America Annual Lecture in Honor of Georges Florovsky Given by: Very Rev. Dr. John Jillions Former Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) “Preserve the Fullness of Thy Church”: Fighting Fundamentalism, Defending Dialogue And Reclaiming Catholicity Friday, January 14, 2022 7:30 pm (EST) Registration is Free and Open to the Public https://www.otsamerica.net/rsvpmaker/2021-22-florovsky-lecture/ CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PDF FLIER Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email