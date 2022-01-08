THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN ADMINISTRATIVE UNITY IN AMERICA IS NOW! 

“Preserve the Fullness of Thy Church”: Fighting Fundamentalism, Defending Dialogue And Reclaiming Catholicity (January 14)

Source: Orthodox Theological Society in America

Annual Lecture in Honor of Georges Florovsky

Given by:

Very Rev. Dr. John Jillions

Former Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA)

“Preserve the Fullness of Thy Church”:
Fighting Fundamentalism, Defending Dialogue And Reclaiming Catholicity

Friday, January 14, 2022
7:30 pm (EST)

Registration is Free and Open to the Public
https://www.otsamerica.net/rsvpmaker/2021-22-florovsky-lecture/

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PDF FLIER

