Reconciling the Racial Divide on the Healthy Minds Healthy Souls Podcast

Source: Ancient Faith Ministries

Reconciling the Racial Divide (Part 1)

Length: 1:04:31

Fr. Martin Johnson joins Fr. Nick and Dr. Roxanne for a conversation about America’s national struggle with race.

Reconciling the Racial Divide (Part 2)

Length: 1:02:26

Fr. Martin Johnson joins Fr. Nick and Dr. Roxanne again for the second part of a deeply honest and insightful conversation about America’s national struggle with race.

Healthy Minds Healthy Souls is a live call-in programs hosted by Fr. Nicholas and Pres. Roxanne Louh. He’s a priest, she’s a psychologist, and this husband-and-wife team love working together to care for people. Fr. Nicholas is the priest at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville, Florida, and Dr. Roxanne is a licensed clinical Psychologist who uses her extensive training in private practice.