REGISTER NOW! Adult Summer Camp at Antiochian Village is Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Registration is open for Adult Camp at Antiochian Village for those who are 21, 51, or 101! All adults who want to spend a weekend in the beautiful natural setting of Antiochian Village Camp and grow in the Orthodox Christian Faith are welcome. This year’s dates are Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, and the featured speaker is Dr. Charles Ajalat.

Charles has been active in growing Orthodoxy in North America in so many ways, as he helped start well-known ministries such as IOCC, OCMC, and FOCUS-North America. Adult campers will be blessed to learn from his wisdom and experience in serving the Church.

Campers will enjoy fellowship with each other through daily services, Christian education, an afternoon program, arts and crafts, an evening program, the Village ropes course, and much more. There will be a coffee bar and tea lounge, a wine and cheese social, and plenty of time to relax.

REGISTER today for an unforgettable weekend!