Registration Opens for 10th Parish Development Forum in Parma OH – July 13-15, 2023

Source: Orthodox Church in America

“This is the tenth consecutive Parish Development Forum, and we are happy to return to an in-person format after conducting the Forum online for the past three years,” said Joseph Kormos, Forum co-chairperson and Parish Development Ministry Leader for the Archdiocese of Western Pennsylvania. “The Parma Ohio location has excellent facilities and should be comfortably accessible for many parishes of the OCA and other Orthodox jurisdictions.”

Theme: Our Parish and the Future

Archpriest Steven Frase, clergy co-chair of the Forum, noted, “The 2022 Forum theme is ‘Our Parish and the Future, ’ which was chosen to encourage parishes to focus on the importance of considering emerging challenges as the pandemic recedes. This Tenth Forum will depart from the standard presentation-laden conference agenda. Attendees will collaborate on “The 2030 Project”—a set of structured, facilitated discussions designed to share experiences and identify the key behaviors, skills, and ‘new muscles’ parishes will need to thrive amidst future societal, cultural, demographic, and technological trends. The 2030 Project discussions will involve extended exploration of three emerging Issues: clergy-laity dynamics; attracting and integrating converts, and connecting your parish with the neighborhood.”

Pre-Forum Field Trip and Convert Survey

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enhance their forum experience by participating in an optional pre-forum field trip to Cleveland’s St. Herman’s House of Hospitality, a ministry of FOCUS (Fellowship of Orthodox Christians United to Serve),” said Mr. Kormos. “And, to gather fresh insight for Forum discussions, an online survey of recent converts to the Orthodox faith is also being undertaken. Orthodox converts interested in survey participation should send an email to

[email protected] to receive a survey link. The survey will close on May 19.”

Conference Registration – Early Bird Discount Available until June 22

Registration is open to clergy and laity from any Orthodox jurisdiction. An early bird registration discount of $75 per attendee is available until June 22. After June 22 the registration fee will be $150 per attendee. Attendees from sponsoring Dioceses will be eligible for a rebate of the early bird fee after attendance.

Registration must be done online and is available by clicking this link. Payment can be made by credit card or check. To maintain an intimate setting for thoughtful exchange among attendees, Forum attendance will be limited to 100 persons.

Hotel information

A block of hotel rooms has been reserved at the Extended Stay America, 6025 Jefferson Drive, Independence, OH 44131. The group rate of $99 per night for a king room and $109 per night for a double room are also available until June 22, 2023. Information for hotel registration is available at the conference registration link.

Questions and inquiries may be directed to Mr. Kormos at [email protected] with the subject “Forum Questions.”