Reimagining Orthodox Campus Ministry

Source: Orthodox Christian Fellowship

For the past 25+ years, Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF) has excelled in creating transformative experiences for students through national programs, such as Real Break and College Conference. These high-impact programs are important to our ministry and students. Solely focusing on these peak experiences, though, is akin to a spiritual life that only celebrates Pascha and Christmas. There is an increasing need for consistent, daily discipleship in the lives of OCF students. The time which volunteers and clergy can invest on-campus is limited.