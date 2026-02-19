Remembering Metropolitan Dimitrios Couchell

This morning, February 19, 2026, Metropolitan Dimitrios Couchell reposed. Although comparatively few know his name, he was, in fact, one of the greatest men in the history of Greek Orthodoxy in America…

Read the complete article here

Related Article

Memory eternal, Metropolitan Dimitrios of Xanthos

It is with deep sadness but hope in the Resurrection that we announce the falling asleep of Metropolitan Dimitrios of Xanthos on February 19, 2026. Metropolitan Dimitrios is survived by his son Nikita David Mesfin, whom he adopted in 1985 while visiting an orphanage in Ethiopia, David’s wife Maki, and their children Ezra and Emra. The Metropolitan is also survived by his brother Archon John Couchell and his wife Kiki, and his sister Fanya Couchell Paouris.

Upon learning of the passing of Metropolitan Dimitrios, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiated a Trisagion service for the repose of his soul at the Archdiocesan Chapel and said, “Our beloved Metropolitan Dimitrios served our Church in America with unwavering love, deep devotion, and heartfelt zeal. He guided our Church forward—strengthening our youth, advancing our missions, and fostering ecumenical outreach. May his memory be eternal, and may we faithfully continue along the path he so thoughtfully set before us.”

Metropolitan Dimitrios (Couchell) of Xanthos was born in on February 17,1938 and graduated from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1963. After continuing studies at Yale Divinity School in New Haven, CT he became a part of the Archdiocese staff under Archbishop Iakovos.

He left behind many blessed and great ministries that will survive him for centuries to come, all for the Glory of God. These ministries include founder of the Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF- agency of the Assembly of Bishops), founding editor of the Orthodox Observer, founding Director of the Orthodox Christian Mission Center (OCMC- agency of the Assembly of Bishops) and founding Executive Director of St. Photios National Shrine.

In 1977 he was elected to serve as President of Syndesmos, which was headquartered in Helsinki, Finland concluding in1980 with the first World Orthodox Youth Festival, hosted by the Orthodox Monastery in Valamo, Finland. Today the Syndesmos legacy is continued and revived through SUPRASL: A World Fellowship of Orthodox Youth, run by Director Archdeacon Joseph Matuziak and is held in the historic Monastery of the Annunciation in Eastern Poland.

Along with all of these achievements Metropolitan Dimitrios also assumed, during his time, the roles and responsibilities of the following: Foreign Mission efforts of the Archdiocese, Ecumenical Officer responsible for the Inter-Orthodox, Inter-Christian and Inter-faith relations of the Archdiocese, General Secretary of SCOBA while serving on the Executive Committee of the NCCC, and various committees of the WCC, and was on the Board of the New York City Council of Churches. He was also selected to participate in the delegation representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the meeting with Pope John Paul II for the Patronal Feastday of Sts. Peter & Paul in 1999.

Metropolitan Dimitrios continued to be a presence and active member in Saint Augustine, FL following his retirement in 2007, where he has a standing exhibit in the creed room at the Shrine Museum. This dedication is a testament to his time at Saint Photios National Shrine, beginning in 1981 when he was elected as Executive Director, which was followed by his ordination in 1983, elevation to archimandrite in 1985, episcopacy in 1988 and in 2023, the see of Xanthos to Metropolis. Metropolitan just recently celebrated his birthday at the Saint Photios National Shrine Weekend.

May his memory be eternal, and may the Lord grant him rest among the righteous.

Details of the funeral service:

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, St. Augustine, FL