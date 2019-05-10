Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

RESOLUTION OF THE ARCHDIOCESAN COUNCIL

ATLANTA, MAY 10, 2019

WHEREAS: We recognize the exclusive privilege and canonical right of our beloved Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to elect the next Archbishop of America;

WHEREAS: We, her faithful children in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, are grateful to our Mother Church for its wisdom in granting us an Archdiocesan Charter, and approving Archdiocesan Regulations, that provide to our beloved Holy Eparchial Synod and to the Archdiocesan Council a specific, meaningful and substantive advisory role in the election of the Archbishop of America;

WHEREAS: We wholeheartedly share the trust that the Ecumenical Patriarchate has placed in our Holy Eparchial Synod, the members of which have lovingly and devotedly cared for our Church in America under the guidance of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew;

WHEREAS: The many decades of collective wisdom, experience and dedication of the Metropolitans of our Holy Eparchial Synod, in shepherding their flocks through the unique challenges facing the Church in America, and the increasingly secular society and culture of the United States, cannot be overstated;

WHEREAS, we the members of the Archdiocesan Council are and know our Holy Eparchial Synod to be totally committed to the sacred bonds we share with our Ecumenical Patriarchate, and, also to the preservation of unity within the Archdiocese;

WHEREAS, our Holy Eparchial Synod and the Archdiocesan Council are required, via the process set forth in the Archdiocesan Charter and Regulations, to provide an advisory opinion with respect to the list of no fewer than five (5) candidates to be presented to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for consideration;

WHEREAS, we have been informed on May 9, 2019 that the Ecumenical Patriarchate has afforded us, only until 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 10, 2019, to commence and complete the Advisory Process, a time frame that makes it impossible for us to fulfill our responsibilities to the Holy Eparchial Synod and Ecumenical Patriarchate.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That we, the members of the Archdiocesan Council, stand ready to complete, with appropriate speed and diligence, the fulfillment of the advisory consultation process required by the Archdiocesan Charter and Regulations (the “Advisory Process”) and ask for a reasonable time period of thirty (30) days to complete such process diligently, with prayer and thoughtfulness;

FURTHER RESOLVED: That, in accordance with the Charter, the most senior member of our Holy Eparchial Synod, Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, be designated by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to serve as locum tenens until the completion of the Advisory Process and subsequent election.

FURTHER RESOLVED: That we humbly beseech the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to give every consideration to the list of no fewer than five (5) candidates that will be ultimately be provided, after the Advisory Process is completed and presented to the Ecumenical Patriarchate as required by the Archdiocesan Charter and Regulations; and

FURTHER RESOLVED: That we further ask the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to give every consideration to the esteemed and beloved members of our Holy Eparchial Synod, who have proven themselves worthy of the honor, as candidates for election to the position of Archbishop of America.

We pray that the Grace of the Holy Spirit be with the Ecumenical Patriarchate as it fulfills its awesome task.

With deepest respect and love,

Your servants in the Risen Christ,

George Tsandikos, Vice President

Catherine Bouffides Walsh, Secretary

Elaine Allen, Treasurer

Dimitrios Moschos, Former President

Constantine Caras, Administration Committee Chair