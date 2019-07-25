THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
Source: OCP Media Network

USA: Rewards for Justice program of the United States Department of State is offering a reward of $5 million for providing information on the ISIS kidnapping networks or  for providing information on the people responsible for kidnapping Christian prelates such as Archbishop Gregorios Ibrahim, Metropolitan Bolous Yazigi, Padre Maher Mahfouz, Fr. Michael Kayyal, and Padre Paolo Dall’Oglio.

  1. PM on

    This is tragic. Christians worldwide should keep these men in their prayers and continuously insist on finding out what happened and who is responsible.

