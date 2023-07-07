Romania: Holy Synod elected two hierarchs and added new Saints to Romanian Orthodox Church calendar

Source: Orthodox Times

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church met for its working session at “Patriarch Teoctist” Aula of the Patriarchal Palace on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The Holy Synod elected by secret ballot Archimandrite Paisie Teodorescu, patriarchal vicar, in the dignity of patriarchal auxiliary bishop. The new patriarchal auxiliary bishop will bear the title of Bishop Paisie of Sinaia.

Also, the Holy Synod elected by secret ballot Archimandrite Nectarie Petre, eparchial vicar of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Western Europe, in the dignity of Assistant Bishop to this Archdiocese. The new Assistant Bishop will bear the title of Bishop Nectarie of Bretania.

During the same meeting, the Holy Synod resolved the following:

To approve the text of the Financing Protocol between the Romanian Patriarchate and the State Secretariat for Religious Affairs;

To approve the draft text of the volumes of the Synodal Synaxarion of the Romanian Orthodox Church for September and October;

To approve the inclusion in the calendar of the Romanian Orthodox Church of the feast day of the “Axion estin” Icon of the Mother of God and the correspondent liturgical texts;

To approve the inclusion in the calendar of the Romanian Orthodox Church of Saint Cassiani the Hymnographer (September 7), the liturgical texts, and her icon;

To approve the inclusion in the calendar of the Romanian Orthodox Church of Saint John Maximovitch (July 2), the liturgical texts and his icon;

To approve the inclusion in the calendar of the Romanian Orthodox Church of Saint Joseph the Hesychast (August 28), the liturgical texts and his icon;

To approve the text of the Service of the Translation of the Relics of Saint Demetrius the New to Bucharest (July 13);

To approve the text of the Supplicatory Canon to Saint Kyriaki the Great Martyr (July 7).

Photography courtesy of Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu

Source: basilica.ro