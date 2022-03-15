Romanian Archdiocese of the OCA Makes Appeal for Refugees from Ukraine in Romania

Source: Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America

Since Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24, more than 100,000 refugees entered neighboring Romania. We ask you to help the refugees who continue to arrive in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

The funds raised will be directed to the Romanian Orthodox dioceses who are already involved in helping the refugees. May God bless you for your Christian love and concern exemplified through your prayers and generous donations.

With blessings,

+NATHANIEL, Archbishop

The Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America

