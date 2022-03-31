Romanian Orthodox Church has supported Ukrainians with over 5 million euros so far

Source: Basilica.ro

Humanitarian aid of the Romanian Orthodox Church for the victims of the war in Ukraine, 18-24 March 2022

Against the background of the prolonged humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, the Romanian Orthodox Church has continued its extensive social and philanthropic actions.

During this period, a total of 17,450 lei and 340 euros were donated on ajutăcubucurie.ro, an online platform created by the Romanian Patriarchate in collaboration with Filantropia Federation.

At the level of the Romanian Patriarchate, 1,926 priests and volunteers were added as participants in charitable actions between 18-24 March 2022.

The humanitarian support granted these last days amounted to 1,358,889 lei, consisting of money and products (hot food, food products, baby food, sanitary products, medicines, blankets, clothing, toys, etc.).

In addition to this support, several types of social services are underway (translation – 9,427 beneficiaries; counselling and guidance – 8,944 beneficiaries; medical assistance – 164 beneficiaries; education – 6,741 beneficiaries; logistical support, consisting of shelter – tent/containers and transport).

Regarding refugee accommodation, places for refugees currently amount to 11,018, of which 7,301 include meal services.

In connection with the organisation of humanitarian aid transports, 62 additional shipments were made in Romania, seven to Ukraine and two to the Republic of Moldova. The value of these new humanitarian aid transports amounts to 977,862 lei.

The campaign of the Romanian Patriarchate “Donate blood for Ukraine” continued in the last week with 342 new donors.

Between March 18-24, 2022, the humanitarian aid offered by the Romanian Orthodox Church’s dioceses and Filantropia Federation amounts to 2,529,456 lei.

The total aid provided by the Romanian Orthodox Church since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine until now is 26,224,213 lei (5.2 million Euros).

