Romanian Patriarchate’s Filantropia Federation is ready to help Ukrainian refugees

Source: Basilica.ro

The Romanian Patriarchate’s Filantropia Federation expressed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and readiness to support Ukrainian refugees.

by Aurelian Iftimiu

In these times of crisis, Filantropia Federation is trying to lend a helping hand to those affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Our prayers and solidarity can soothe the painful times that war refugees go through.

So let us show kindness and empathy together so that we can shelter, feed and clothe the people who need our support.

Filantropia Federation, together with all 25 member organizations, expresses its readiness to help through social services in the territory and to back support measures that the state authorities will take.

Photography courtesy of Basilica.ro / Raluca Ene

