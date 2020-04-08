Run For Hope – Project Mexico & St Innocent Orphanage

Source: Project Mexico & St. Innocent Orphanage

“Therefore, since we have so great a cloud of witnesses surrounding us,

let us also lay aside every encumbrance and the sin which so easily entangles us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us…” ~ Hebrews 12:1

Today, we celebrate St Innocent’s Blessed Feast Day. We understand the challenges we face in our two-fold mission of building homes for families in need and providing a home for the boys of St Innocent Orphanage. Our staff is dedicated and driven. But navigating these new uncharted waters in the season of COVID-19 has increased our level of financial uncertainty one-hundred fold.

Like everyone around the world, we are adapting to this new reality. Physical distancing. Reducing hours. Cutting expenses. Minimizing non-essential travel to save fuel. Planting a larger field to produce more food.

In Mexico, we are blessed to have the safety and shelter of the ranch to weather this storm. Soon, we’ll be welcoming 3 new boys to the orphanage, increasing our family to 20 growing boys!

Children are resilient. We see it in our boys and the children of the families we build homes for in Mexico. Our boys have begun a running club to stay active and healthy. They run for hope.

You can support our boys for the St. Innocent Run for Hope Half Marathon (13.1 miles). The route takes the runners from the orphanage to the border wall in Playas de Tijuana. The younger boys will participate in the St. Innocent Run for Hope 10K (6.2 miles).

The need has never been greater for sustained support. We greatly appreciate those of you who support us every month and have already given this year. If every one of our 5,000 subscribers pitched in to support a runner we could survive until September. We appreciate your prayers, love and hope.

You can follow our training on our FaceBook and Instagram pages.

In Christ,

Fr. Demetrios

