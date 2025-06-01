Close Menu
    Save the Date: October 11, 2025 – Frederica Mathewes-Green to Headline OCL’s 38th Annual Conference

    By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories, OCL News, Orthodox Christian Laity, Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories
    Orthodox Christian Laity 38th Annual Conference
    Saints Constantine & Elena Orthodox Christian Church
    3237 W 16th St, Indianapolis, Indiana
    October 11, 2025
    Featured Presentations & Speakers
    “Behold How (Mostly) Good It Is: A Surprise Experiment in Jurisdictional Unity” – Khouria Frederica Mathewes-Green and Rev. Fr. Stephen Mathewes
    “Inter-Parish Associations: A Futuristic Vision” – Spyridoula Fotinis, Director of Inter-Parish Associations for the Assembly of Bishops

    “There is Always Room for Surprise: New Findings about US Orthodox Churches from the EPIC Study” – Alexei Krindatch

    Registration Information is forthcoming. Mark your calendar and plan to attend!

