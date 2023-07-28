[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Schedule Available for 2023 Saint Herman Pilgrimage - Orthodox Christian Laity
Schedule Available for 2023 Saint Herman Pilgrimage

Source: Orthodox Church in America

St Herman

A schedule of events has been made available for the upcoming 53rd annual Saint Herman Pilgrimage in Alaska taking place August 7-9, 2023. His Grace Bishop Alexei of Sitka and Alaska will welcome His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon who will be presiding over the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage will begin Monday, August 7, with the Akathist to Saint Herman at Holy Resurrection Cathedral. The following day, the pilgrimage will continue with the celebration of the hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 9:00 AM, a Grand Banquet at noon, and Vigil service at 6:00 PM. The pilgrimage will depart for Spruce Island on August 9 where the hierarchical Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at Saints Sergius & Herman of Valaam Chapel. Following the Liturgy, there will be a picnic lunch hosted by the faithful of Ouzinkie, a visit to Monk’s Lagoon, and a light soup dinner later that afternoon in Kodiak.

