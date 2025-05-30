Schedule for the Canonization of Righteous Olga of Kwethlu

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SPRINGFIELD, VA [OCA]

The services celebrating the canonization of Matushka Olga Michael of Kwethluk, AK, will take place June 19 -22, 2025, in Kwethluk and Anchorage, AK. In November 2023, Matushka Olga was numbered among the saints by act of the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America, making her the first North American woman and the first Yup’ik person to be glorified as a saint in the Orthodox Church.

His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon will preside over the canonization services, concelebrating with other hierarchs and clergy of the Orthodox Church in America as well as delegations from other jurisdictions.

The canonization proper will take place in Matushka Olga’s home village of Kwethluk, AK, with a schedule as follows:

Thursday, June 19, 2025

4:00 PM: Primatial All-Night Vigil with the Rite of Canonization (Glorification)

Friday, June 20, 2025

9:00 AM – Primatial Divine Liturgy

12:00 PM – Kwethluk Grand Banquet

The celebration of St. Olga’s canonization will continue that weekend in Anchorage, Alaska:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

5:00 PM – Primatial All-Night Vigil in Honor of Righteous Olga

Sunday, June 22, 2025

9:00 AM – Primatial Divine Liturgy

12:00 PM – Grand Banquet at the Marriott Hotel in Downtown Anchorage

Finally, as a capstone to the canonization celebration, at the 21st All-American Council in Phoenix, AZ, there will be an All-Night Vigil and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at which St. Olga’s hymns will once again be sung:

July 16, 2025

6:00 PM – All-Night Vigil in Honor of St. Olga

July 17, 2025

7:30 AM – Hierarchical Divine Liturgy

Please note that, due to overwhelming interest, registration for the glorification events in Kwethluk and Anchorage has been closed. The faithful are encouraged to participate with their prayers and by attending any local commemorations in their parishes. Please see the website of the Orthodox Church in America and the website of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska for further updates.

Righteous mother Olga, pray to God for us!