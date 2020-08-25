Second Annual Pastoral Life Conference Scheduled for September 15

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SYOSSET, NY [OCA] The Office of Pastoral Life of the Orthodox Church in America will hold their second Pastoral Life Conference for all OCA clergy on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The theme of the online conference will be Nurturing Spiritual Brotherhood.

Dr. Albert Rossi, Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, will offer the keynote address at the start of the Conference. His Grace Bishop Alexis, chairman of the Office of Pastoral Life, will be part of a closing panel that will address questions and concerns arising from the participants.

Clergy must register online by September 1, 2020. Questions may be directed to the Office of Pastoral life at [email protected].

The OCA’s Office of Pastoral Life seeks to equip the clergy of the Orthodox Church in America by providing them with the necessary resources and tools to maintain and enhance their ministries. In encouraging personal growth and fostering supportive relationships between those engaged in ministry, the office works to ensure that the leaders of our parish communities are continuously growing and maturing personally so that they may continue to lead the faithful with wisdom and zeal.

The Office of Pastoral Life is made possible in large part due to the generous support of the Stewards of the Orthodox Church in America. See what you can make possible by becoming a Steward today!