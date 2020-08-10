Severe Famine Hits Orthodox Parishes across Zimbabwe

Source: The Orthodox Fellowship of the Transfiguration

Greetings in our Lord Jesus Christ,

I am sorry to report this news, but our brothers and sisters in the Orthodox Church of Zimbabwe are undergoing a most challenging time of hunger and famine. For the second year in a row, drought and excessive heat are causing major food shortages across that country and in its Orthodox parishes.

Please see the attached news reports about this on-going and deepening famine.

Already The World Food Programme (WFP) is urgently seeking international support to prevent millions of Zimbabweans from plunging deeper into hunger. On top of the food shortage, the coronavirus pandemic together with high levels of unemployment are making the situation even more difficult.

In most parts of the world, the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) would step into a situation like this and provide food relief for the Orthodox parishes, but they do not serve the churches of southern Africa.

For this particular country where the need is great, our office is soliciting donations to help buy food and alleviate the problem of hunger in the Orthodox parishes of Zimbabwe.

If you are able, we solicit your financial donation, 100% of which will be sent directly to His Eminence Archbishop Seraphim in Harare, Zimbabwe.

United Nations reports indicate that about half of the children across the entire country of Zimbabwe do not have enough to eat.

For those of you who are able to send a donation, your name and all of your donation will be sent directly to HE the Archbishop. I hope to be able to send a donation for food relief before the end of this month.

Please send donation checks to:

Food Relief for Zimbabwe Orthodox parishes

c/o The OFT,

PO Box 7348

Santa Rosa, California 95407

USA

Contributions to Food Relief are 100% tax deductible.

Feel free to share this solicitation with those in your parish and community.

Yours in service to our Lord Jesus Christ,

Fred Krueger

