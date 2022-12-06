Special Convention to Nominate Candidates for Metropolitan of Antiochian Archdiocese Set for January 13

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

The Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America announces a Special Convention on Jan. 13, 2023 to nominate candidates for its next Metropolitan-Archbishop. The convention will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas-DFW International Airport (American Airlines, Terminal C).

Only clergy, delegates and those authorized by the Archdiocese should register. Nomination instructions, as well as ballot and additional information, will be forthcoming from the Archdiocese Headquarters.

Visit www.antiochianevents.com and click on the “Special Convention” tab at the top of the page to make hotel reservations and register for the convention. The deadline for hotel reservations is Jan. 4. No onsite registration will be available. The $50 registration fee covers convention expenses and a continental breakfast on the morning of Jan. 13.

Registrants are advised to arrive in Dallas on Jan. 12, as the Special Convention will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 13. For questions regarding only convention registration or hotel information, please email the Dept. of Conventions and Conference Planning at [email protected].