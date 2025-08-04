Spiritual homes away from home: Orthodox Christian Fellowship prepares for College Student Sunday

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

On August 24, parishes across the Archdiocese will celebrate College Student Sunday, a day to offer prayers for our college students and work to ensure that they each have a spiritual home away from home. Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF) shared:

“As summer ends, Orthodox families across the country prepare to send their young adults to college. This season is filled with anticipation and opportunity, but it can also be marked by loneliness and spiritual disconnection. Many students leave behind the parishes that nurtured them and arrive on campuses where the Orthodox Church may be unfamiliar or hard to find.

Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF) is there to meet students during this pivotal time. Through 200+ campus chapters, retreats, virtual programs, and full-time staff on the ground through the Campus Missionary Initiative, OCF helps students stay connected to their faith and supported by a Christ-centered community.

Sunday, August 24, 2025, has been designated by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops as College Student Sunday. It is a national opportunity for parishes to honor and uplift Orthodox students by taking up a special tray collection to support the work of OCF.

OCF offers students not only a place to gather but a place to belong. This ministry provides the support and spiritual grounding students need during one of the most formative periods of their lives. This ministry is not a luxury. It is a lifeline.

One parent shared, ‘With a good OCF on campus, kids have the opportunity to go together to church or meet and talk about things that really matter.’ Another reflected, ‘It really centered my son’s life in college. It got him through.’

‘Your partnership helps us strengthen the Orthodox Christian presence on college campuses across the country,’ said Deacon Marek Simon, Executive Director of OCF. ‘We are building spiritual homes for students, and we cannot do this work without you.’

Find more information and resources here.