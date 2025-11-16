St. John Chrysostom’s Legacy: From Antioch to America

A Sermon for Antiochian Village

In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Your Eminence, Your Grace, Reverend Fathers, beloved brothers and sisters in Christ,

Good morning!

Today, in this short sermon, I would like to share a few reflections on the legacy of St. John Chrysostom—from Antioch to America—and how his vision continues to shape the life of the Orthodox Church in our land.

The Prayer for Unity in the Liturgy

At the very beginning of the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, the deacon or priest proclaims in the Great Litany:

“For the peace of the whole world, for the stability of the holy Churches of God, and for the union of all, let us pray to the Lord.”

For more than sixteen centuries, this prayer has risen from the lips of the faithful in every Orthodox Liturgy. Yet, we must ask ourselves: if we pray for unity, what are we doing to make this prayer a living reality? Why, then, is the Orthodox Church in America still divided?

St. Luke the Surgeon of Crimea once reflected on this very question. He reminded us:

“Do not leave the Church; do not tear the robe of Christ. Remember that Christ, in His prayer at Gethsemane, begged the Father, saying: ‘That they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me’ (John 17:21). The Lord desires the unity of the Church… But those who divide it wound the very Body of Christ.”

And St. Cyprian of Carthage warns us that even martyrdom does not cleanse the sin of schism. Unity, therefore, is not a matter of convenience—it is a matter of salvation.

The Ligonier Meeting of 1994

The second point brings us closer to our own time and place. In late November 1994, something historic happened here at Antiochian Village. For the first time, hierarchs from all Orthodox jurisdictions in the United States and Canada gathered to discuss the possibility of forming a united American Orthodox Church—perhaps even an American Orthodox Patriarchate.

Though that vision did not yet bear lasting fruit, the seed was planted here. And it remains for us to water it with prayer, humility, and action.

Preserving the Memory

To better understand this vision, I encourage you to watch the free documentary “A New Era Begins,” produced by Orthodox Christian Laity. It tells the story of that Ligonier meeting and its meaning for us today.

And when you leave this conference, please take a moment to walk up the hill to the cemetery here at Antiochian Village. Stop at the tomb of Metropolitan Philip of blessed memory, and pray for the repose of his soul—for he too labored for the unity of the Orthodox Church in America.

The Role of Antiochian House of Studies

Another sign of hope is the Antiochian House of Studies. Now fully accredited, this theological school is not only a place of learning but also a place of encounter. Here, clergy and laity from many Orthodox backgrounds study, pray, and grow together. This collaboration itself is a living witness of unity in Christ.

A Vision for the Future

Finally, allow me to offer a personal reflection.

How can we, here and now, help shape the future of Orthodoxy in America? Not only to strengthen the unity of our Churches on this continent, but also—God willing—to prepare the way for an American Orthodox Patriarchate?

This may sound like a bold dream. But every great achievement begins with a vision, and with a few steadfast hearts willing to carry it forward. If we plant the seeds of unity today, we will leave a priceless gift for the generations that will follow.

With love, hope, and faith in the Holy Trinity—Amen.

Subdeacon Liviu George D. Constantinescu

Student in the Master of Divinity Program at the Antiochian House of Studies

Executive Board Member of Orthodox Christian Laity