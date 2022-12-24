[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] St. Nicholas (the Church) Has Come to Town - Orthodox Christian Laity
St. Nicholas (the Church) Has Come to Town

By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories, Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

Source: The New York Times

The Greek Orthodox house of worship was destroyed on Sept. 11. After 21 years and $85 million, its glowing new home has opened.

By Jane Margolies

Olga Pavlakos grew up going to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lower Manhattan. She was baptized there. Her parents were married there. She has memories of her father, who worked in restaurants, volunteering there on Sundays, and of celebrating Epiphany every January, when parishioners would walk to the Hudson River, toss a gold cross into the frigid water and watch divers plunge in to retrieve it.

“St. Nicholas has been part of my family my whole life,” Ms. Pavlakos, a lawyer, said.

Her connection to St. Nicholas can be traced to her grandparents, who left Greece in the early 1900s and settled in Lower Manhattan, then a bustling immigrant community. Residents there scraped together money and bought a tavern on Cedar Street that they converted to a place of worship, eventually adding a bell at the top.

These original parishioners, who had arrived by boat, named their church after the patron saint of seafarers — a saint who fed the hungry and clothed the needy and inspired the character of Santa Claus…

Read the complete article here.

