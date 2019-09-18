THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
Serbian Christian Heritage of America

Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

Source: St. Sebastian Orthodox Press
THE SERBIAN CHRISTIAN HERITAGE OF AMERICA:
The Historical, Spiritual and Cultural Presence of the Serbian Diaspora in North America (1815-2019)
A monumental book of the spiritual and cultural presence of the Serbian Diaspora in North America, published in celebration of the jubilee year and the 800th anniversary of the autocephaly of the Serbian Orthodox Church!
The Serbian Christian heritage of America book consists of 1004 pages, in a hardbound, with over 1000 photos of the most important historical figures, churches, parishes, monasteries, frescoes, icons and other art objects. It contains professional texts of prominent historians, theologians, artists, and others who are leading experts in the areas from which they write.
This book belongs to every Christian home to serve as a reminder and symbol to us and others, and especially to future generations.
On Sale Now for $110
Regular Price- $150
Place your order online, call or email us
626.289.9061 ext 3
The Serbian Christian Heritage of America

 

