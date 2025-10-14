STATEMENT ON THE RECENT CEASEFIRE-HOPEFULLY SIGNALING THE END OF THE GAZA WAR

Source: Orthodox Observer

“[The Almighty] makes wars cease to the ends of the earth; he breaks the bow and shatters the spear, he burns the shields with fire. He says, ‘Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.’” (Psalm 46:9–10)

Along with millions living throughout our war-torn region, We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, rejoice at the recent enactment of the ceasefire in Gaza, and the successful release of captives.

We take this opportunity to recognise the huge and courageous efforts of all who worked to accomplish this major achievement, especially those of President Trump. As he announced before Israel’s Knesset yesterday, we trust that this first stage of the ceasefire truly signals the end of the Gaza War, and that any further disagreements between the parties will be resolved through negotiation or reconciliation rather than the resumption of hostilities. Indeed, our region as a whole has suffered long enough to contemplate otherwise.

While welcoming the commencement of this agreement, we nevertheless recognise that the people of Gaza and other communities in our region continue to suffer, with hundreds of thousands having lost their homes, their health, their family members, and their livelihoods. We therefore strongly encourage a rapid surge of food, clean water, fuel, medical supplies, and temporary shelters into the Gaza Strip and other affected communities as a prelude to a speedily enacted program for the massive clearing and rebuilding of destroyed homes, businesses, and civilian infrastructure.

Further, we appeal to the concerned parties and the international community as a whole to widen the scope of the current negotiations to include an end to the Occupation of both Gaza and the West Bank, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace with the present state of Israel. Only in this way, we believe, will a just and lasting peace be truly established in the Holy Land and throughout the larger Middle East.

We would also like to give a special word of encouragement to those living inside St. Porphyrios Orthodox Church and Holy Family Catholic Church, as well as those serving at Al-Ahli Anglican Hospital: your perseverance in faith amidst the immeasurable hardships of the past two years has served as a shining example for us all. We pledge to you our continued prayers and support, where we will work diligently to ensure that the weeks and months ahead will be a vindication of your trust in God’s divine providence.

In this spirit, we join with our fellow Christians and others of goodwill around the world in giving thanks to the Almighty for leading us to this auspicious moment, even as we realise that the work of peacebuilding has only just begun. May God grant us all the grace to rededicate ourselves to this vital task, shepherding us toward that golden age of peace so long envisioned by the prophets and sages of old—and for which our Lord Jesus Christ himself gave up his own life, rising to new life beyond the grave.

—The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem