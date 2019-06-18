Summer Resources to Contemplate the Contributions of Orthodox Women

Source: OCP Media Network

For summertime reflection, we are pleased to offer three Orthodox resources engaging a wide range of topics related to the contributions of women in the life of the Church.

First of all, we are delighted to launch our third volume in our Encountering Women of Faith , book series! With much information publicly appearing in English for the first time, this book is written with spiritual seekers and scholars in mind. Volume III offers much for those desiring to learn more about our mothers and sisters in Christ. Attached is our Volume III public announcement flyer. Please, help us by downloading it and posting it on your community bulletin boards!

Secondly, for your prayerful consideration, attached is a monograph published earlier this Spring by Saint Catherine’s Vision (SCV). This is a proposal suggesting Initial Parameters for the Ministry of Ordained Deaconesses in the Orthodox Church. Spearheaded by His Eminence, Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, several eminently respected Orthodox hierarchs and theologians collaborated on this significant document as co-authors.

Thirdly, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its printing, SCV was granted permission from Holy Cross Orthodox Press this past year to make available as a FREE educational resource: Orthodox Women Speak: Discerning the “Signs of the Times” . A copy of this ground-breaking book is attached to this email. Please, share this valuable educational resource with others!

Presvytera Kyriaki Dr. Kyriaki Karidoyanes FitzGerald

Saint Catherine’s Vision, Co-founder, and Executive Director

Adjunct Professor of TheologyHoly Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

Since 2007, Saint Catherine’s Vision is blessed as an officially endorsed Orthodox Christian organization by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America.