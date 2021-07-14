Summer Stewardship Free Online Series

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

Previous participants and those on the waiting list from last month’s Stewardship Series asked for another session! Fr. Nick Hubbard will be joined by two other financial advisors, Ryan Mohrmann and Eric Vowles, who are dedicated to Christian stewardship.

Foundational Stewardship: Conversations About Money

August 10 – We will begin this series by focusing on common challenges when discussing money, and the importance of having a healthy relationship with money.

Financial Clarity: Untapped Opportunities

August 17 – This session will identify financial habits to live by and how our parish finances reflect our personal finances.

Strategic Generosity: Intentional Giving

August 24 – Our final session will identify opportunities of generosity that can move conversations towards a mindset of abundance.