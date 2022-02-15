Supporting Clergy Wives

The wife of a clergyman, respectfully called Preoteasă, Matushka, Khouria, Presbytera, or Popadija in various Orthodox traditions, serves a unique supporting role in a parish community. Preoteasă Lillian Lupu, author of Helpful Hints for Orthodox Clergy Wives , explores the tremendous responsibility the wife of a clergyman carries in supporting her husband, their family, and the extended church community. The episode’s title conveys a double meaning. “Supporting” describes the clergy wife in her role, and it explores how the laity can support these women who are constantly called upon to serve and sacrifice for the sake of the community. Rather than offering suggestions and critique, support is better offered by extending the mercy and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Listen to this episode or read the interview transcript.