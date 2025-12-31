SUPRASL – MIND THE GAP

Source: Suprasl

When you hear the phrase “Mind the Gap,” you might think of the London Underground. For us at SUPRASL, it is a sacred charge: to acknowledge the divides in our world, our Church, and our hearts, and to fill them with Christ’s love.

We have chosen this as our theme because it most accurately describes the work we have to do in the Church today.

This call is urgent. Today, young people are arriving in Orthodox communities in unprecedented numbers, seeking authenticity, beauty, and healing from an anxious age. Yet parishes often feel unprepared. Conversions can be lonely, and generations remain disconnected. Some data shows one-third of youth aged 11–24 exhibit signs of anxiety or depression; their search for God is also a search for wholeness.

Where, then, do young people—cradle Orthodox and converts alike—learn Orthodoxy in its fullness?

Where do they learn to pray, to think, to serve, to live the Creed?

Where do they meet one another across cultures and continents?

Where does continuity become reality rather than rhetoric?

This is precisely where SUPRASL stands uniquely in the life of the Church today:

SUPRASL is not merely a youth event, nor a conference, nor a summer program.

SUPRASL is an encounter that Minds the Gap between generations, between cultures, between Churches, and between worlds (the secular and the sacred).

SUPRASL is the precious, slow time necessary for real relationships to form—between clergy and youth, elders and beginners. In a fragmenting world, SUPRASL helps the Church remain One Body, across all borders, and helps young people create meaningful Christ-centered experiences in their lives.

We invite you to watch the short video below to meet some of the students who bring SUPRASL events to life.

We hope you will become part of our community and support our efforts to Mind the Gap by making a donation today. Thank you!