Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

St Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, with generous support from the Lilly Endowment, is planning its first two online summer courses, to be offered in June – July, 2023. These non-credit, introductory courses will be taught by our faculty.

By answering our short survey, you will be helping us launch this first-ever online summer program for laity. Thank you for your input and support!

Click the button below to take the survey.

TAKE SURVEY