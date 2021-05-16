Sunday, May 16 Town Hall: The 40th Commemoration of the Fall of Constantinople – Hagia Sophia 1453 and 2021: From Past Conquest to Current Captivity

Source: Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago





With the blessings of His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, the Metropolis of Chicago Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and the Hellenic Society of Constantinople are presenting a live town hall meeting for the Metropolis’ 40th Commemoration of the Fall of Constantinople, titled “Hagia Sophia 1453 and 2021: From Past Conquest to Current Captivity.”

PANELISTS

Opening Remarks by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael

Archon Anthony J. Limberakis, M.D.

National Commander, Order of St. Andrew the Apostle

Dr. Alexandros Kyrou, Ph.D.

Professor of History at Salem State University

Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou, Ph.D.

Visiting Associate Professor of Conflict Resolution at Tufts University

Ms. Lena Argiri

Washington D.C. Correspondent for Greek Public Broadcasting ERT

The speakers will be available for a question-and-answer session after their presentations.

Access Event via Zoom

Sponsored by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate & the Hellenic Society of Constantinople.

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate are honorees selected by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for outstanding service to the Church and distinguished leadership within the Orthodox Christian community. It is the responsibility of each Archon to defend and promote the Orthodox Christian faith and tradition. The Archons are also concerned with human rights, religious freedom, and the well-being of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Church in general. More information about the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate can be found at: www.archons.org.

The Hellenic Society of Constantinople is a not for profit 501(c)3organization founded in 1939. It was one of the first Societies created in the United States to perpetuate the vast contributions made by the Byzantines, and to preserve the remaining Greek Orthodox churches in Constantinople. The Society’s continuing mission is to support the religious freedoms of all minorities in Asia Minor and abroad, and support the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople.