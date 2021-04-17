The Assembly of Bishops Launches Mental Health Needs Assessment Survey

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA



The Assembly of Bishops needs your input! The Mental Health Needs Assessment Survey, designed by experts on the Mental Health Task Force, takes only 15 minutes and consists of approximately 30 questions. All information you provide is completely anonymous, and the aggregate data will help the Task Force better understand the mental health needs and experiences of the faithful in order to develop resources and programs for enhanced ministry in your community. Please take the survey below and encourage others in your community to take it as well. In order to help you share the news in your parish, printable copies, social media icons, and flyers/bulletin inserts can be found here.