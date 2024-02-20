The Black American Orthodox Experience on OCN. An Interview with Rev. Nathaniel Johnson, “Becoming Orthodox, A lifetime of Service”

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

An Interview with Rev. Nathaniel Johnson, “Becoming Orthodox, A Lifetime of Service”

In this second season of “The Black American Orthodox Experience”, a collaboration of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Orthodox Christian Network, Rev. Samuel Davis discusses with Rev. Nathaniel Johnson on the topic “Becoming Orthodox, A Lifetime of Service”. From a jazz musician to the later encounter with Dr. Martin Luther King and the creation of new Orthodox liturgical music, Rev. Nathaniel’s life story and advice can speak to the younger generation and inspire. He encourages us to remain servants of God with respect and patience for the people around us and with no judgment.

The Black American Orthodox Experience is a program focused on Orthodox missions in America—insights, challenges, and how we can reach (and are reaching) members of Black, Indigenous, and other communities with the Church of Jesus Christ. Our goal is to feature honest and informative conversations about what the Great Commission looks like in modern America within a historical and cultural context. To watch the episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8JT1QPqgvU.