Source: St Phoebe Center for the Deaconess

RECORDING FOR JULY 26 WEBINAR NOW AVAILABLE

“The Calls to Revive the Female Diaconate.

What This Means for Renewing the Diaconate–Male and Female”



This webinar addressed the numerous calls for the revival of the female diaconate and how we might envision both a revival of the female diaconate and a rejuvenated male diaconate for today.

St. Phoebe Center Board Member Teva Regule, Ph.D. summarized the numerous “Calls for Rejuvenation of the Female Diaconate in the Modern Era” and reviewed their vision for a renewed female diaconate. Likewise, her presentation on the paper titled “What Do Deacons Do? Viewpoint” by Deacon Nicholas Denysenko, Ph.D. explored the possibilities for rejuvenating the male diaconate to help build up the Church for today.

Link to the “Calls for Rejuvenation of the Female Diaconate in the Modern Era”:

https://orthodoxdeaconess.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/ModernCallsForDiaconate-2020-7_10.pdf