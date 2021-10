Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Originally posted on July 7, 2015 but still relevant today!

The Challenge of Orthodox Christian Outreach

The Challenge of Outreach, written in 1997, by Nikolas K. Gvosdev, Ph.D., foreshadowed the recent PEW Report on Christianity in America. The study was prepared at the request of Archbishop Spyridon. Too bad it got lost in the shuffle. We have posted it for your consideration and interest. CLICK HERE to read this excellent report.

George Matsoukas