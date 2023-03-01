The Crucifixion of the King of Glory with Special Guest – Dr. Jeannie Constantinou [Video Interview]

Source: Holy Transfiguration College

We are honored to have Dr. Jeannie Constantinou join us for one of our HTC Discussions on the topic of “the Crucifixion of the King of Glory”, which also happens to be the title of her latest book! She provides wonderful insights from years of theological and biblical studies on the topic and her book is a true page-turner. To purchase the book, click the following link: The Crucifixion of the King of Glory: The Amazing History and Sublime Mystery of the Passion – Ancient Faith Store

Also available on Amazon as a paperback, Kindle or audiobook narrated by the author.

Eugenia Constantinou holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies (1980) and a Master of Arts degree in Practical Theology from the University of San Diego (1992). She received a Master of Theology degree from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1996 where she specialized in Orthodox Theology and Patristics. She also received a Master of Theology from Harvard Divinity School in 1998 where she specialized in the New Testament. She had also previously earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1985 and has been a member of the California Bar since that same year. Dr. Constantinou received her Ph.D. at Université Laval, Quebec City, Canada, in 2007, writing her doctoral dissertation on “Andrew of Caesarea and the Apocalypse in the Ancient Church of the East.”

Dr. Constantinou has been teaching Biblical Studies and Early Christianity at the University of San Diego since 2002. Previously she taught New Testament at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology from 1998-1999. She has led bible studies, taught and lectured on the Bible and Orthodoxy at parishes, conferences, retreats and seminars for over thirty years. She is married to Fr. Costa, who is a Greek Orthodox priest, and is simply “Mom” to son Christopher.

Ancient Faith Publications (AFP) include: Thinking Orthodox and The Crucifixion of the King of Glory: The Amazing History and Sublime Mystery of the Passion .

www.orthodoxspeakers.com/speakers/presvytera-jeannie-constantinou-phd.html