The Day of Mourning: ﻿Grieving the Conversion of Hagia Sophia (VIDEO)

Source: Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago
Hagia Sophia & Religious Freedom: A Panel Discussion
On this Day of Mourning over the decision by the Turkish Government to convert the Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque, let us remember and remain resolved. Please find time to watch a panel discussion organized by the Metropolis of Chicago that ranges from the history of the Hagia Sophia, religious freedom in Turkey and what you can do to make a difference.
PANELISTS INCLUDE
Dr. Aykan Erdemir
Former member of the Turkish parliament and senior director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou
Faculty Director, Initiative on Religion, Law, and Diplomacy (RLD), The Fletcher School, Tufts University.
Mr. Endy Zemenides
Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council.
Moderated by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael.
Read Acts 7:48. Our Lord does not dwell in temples built by men. Orthodoxy can continue to proclaim and live the message of the Gospel without Agia Sophia. Agia Sophia is in a Muslim city and the Turks can do what they wish with their property. The GOA should more concerned with its state of terminal decline rather than Agia Sophia.