The Day of Mourning: ﻿Grieving the Conversion of Hagia Sophia (VIDEO)

Source: Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago

Hagia Sophia & Religious Freedom: A Panel Discussion

On this Day of Mourning over the decision by the Turkish Government to convert the Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque, let us remember and remain resolved. Please find time to watch a panel discussion organized by the Metropolis of Chicago that ranges from the history of the Hagia Sophia, religious freedom in Turkey and what you can do to make a difference.

PANELISTS INCLUDE

Dr. Aykan Erdemir

Former member of the Turkish parliament and senior director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou

Faculty Director, Initiative on Religion, Law, and Diplomacy (RLD), The Fletcher School, Tufts University.

Mr. Endy Zemenides

Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council.

Moderated by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael.

